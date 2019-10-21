Election 2019: Polls close at 7 p.m., voters remain steady despite rain in Greater Victoria

Voting was steady at Macaulay Elementary School, a polling station in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

With polls open for only an hour more (to 7 p.m.), voters are braving the rain to cast their votes in ridings across the region.

“It started out slowly, now it’s very steady,” said Macaulay Elementary School polling station supervisor Ken Pasula, adding that line ups haven’t exceeded six people. “The rain might be keeping people away.”

But Pasula anticipates more voters as the evening continues, with voters braving the weather to cast their vote in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding before 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria polling stations are ready for your vote

Two 11-year-old girls are standing out in the rain today near MacAuley Elementary polling station with these signs! #yourvoteourfuture #CanadaElection2019 #yyj pic.twitter.com/WnNkp7JVco — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) October 21, 2019

Mark Icatar immigrated from the Philippines and lives in Esquimalt. He says things have changed since he came to the country.

“I just want change. Someone to protect us and our values,” he said. “People come in and want more and more, raising our taxes. You can only tax so much.”

Ron Bakalik said he always comes out to vote because he feels its his responsibility. “I always do the vote compass to see where I stand on things,” he said.

“[I’m] a little discouraged,” said Bente Hastings. “Justin is definitely not his father.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. in ridings across Greater Victoria. Stay tuned for Black Press Media’s minute to minute coverage across the region’s electoral ridings.