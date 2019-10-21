Voting was steady at Macaulay Elementary School, a polling station in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Election 2019: Polls close at 7 p.m., voters remain steady despite rain in Greater Victoria

Voter turnout steady, says Esquimalt polling supervisor

With polls open for only an hour more (to 7 p.m.), voters are braving the rain to cast their votes in ridings across the region.

“It started out slowly, now it’s very steady,” said Macaulay Elementary School polling station supervisor Ken Pasula, adding that line ups haven’t exceeded six people. “The rain might be keeping people away.”

But Pasula anticipates more voters as the evening continues, with voters braving the weather to cast their vote in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding before 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria polling stations are ready for your vote

Mark Icatar immigrated from the Philippines and lives in Esquimalt. He says things have changed since he came to the country.

“I just want change. Someone to protect us and our values,” he said. “People come in and want more and more, raising our taxes. You can only tax so much.”

Ron Bakalik said he always comes out to vote because he feels its his responsibility. “I always do the vote compass to see where I stand on things,” he said.

“[I’m] a little discouraged,” said Bente Hastings. “Justin is definitely not his father.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. in ridings across Greater Victoria. Stay tuned for Black Press Media’s minute to minute coverage across the region’s electoral ridings.

READ ALSO: Canadians begin to cast ballots after divisive campaign, and amid tight polls


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Victoria polling stations close at 7 p.m.

Just Posted

City of Victoria considers proposed senior rental development

The Mount St. Angela’s complex aims to include affordable rental units

Middle school students busted for vaping in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police respond to minors vaping, arson, and transients sleeping in a car

Peninsula Panthers look to claw their way back into the win column

Panthers remain the best team in the league, but the Victoria Cougars are set to pounce

Last call for raffle ticket to win $6,900 necklace with 163 diamonds

Oak Bay contest funds patient care for people and families dealing with cancer

More than 30 cars get tires slashed in Oaklands neighbourhood

VicPD are asking for help from witnesses to the incidents

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

Union says Western Forest Products refuses to budge from ‘unreasonable concessions’

According to a press release, both parties met on Oct. 16, 18, 19, and 20.

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

App designed to help cut waste and grocery bills

Food security advocates say addressing poverty is ultimate key

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Most Read