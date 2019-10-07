Esquimalt, Saanich, and Sooke invited to federal candidate forum

Members of the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding are being asked to come to the Prospect Lake District Community Association Hall for a candidates forum. The Forum will be held on Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Candidates will answer pre-submitted questions during the forum. Questions can be dropped off to the organization’s team members upon arrival to the hall. Each candidate will have three minutes to answer each selected question.

Candidates will also have candidate discussion. During this section of the forum, candidates can ask one another questions. Each candidate will have two minutes per response.

