Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke voters await results

The polls have closed, and the waiting begins.

Early results in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding are expected soon.

For the voters it’s been an exciting day.

First time voter Justin Deman said it’s been an empowering experience, while mom Andrea said she’s ho[ing for change over the next four years.

“We need a change. We just need a change,” she said.

Voter Aron Licht made his way to the polls three times today. First for himself and then to help two others.

Grant Keddie has been an NDP volunteer for 50 years. Today he and his wife are both working on campaign, he was an inside scrutineer while she was knocking on doors and getting people out to vote. This year some of the most important matters to him were climate issues as well as affordability. His granddaughter and her boyfriend recently had to move back home even though both of them have good jobs, because they couldn’t afford to rent.

“I’ve Always seen the NDP as a social conscience of the country and they really care about the people.”

Candidates confident

It’s all comes down to this.

For the last 40 days and nights, voters across the country have examined the issues, the debates, and some heated exchanges – and now it’s their term to decide.

By about 7:30 p.m. tonight voters across the country will likely know which party is going to form the next federal government. The wait could be a little longer for those in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding where there appears to be a two-way race between New Democrat incumbent Randall Garrison and the Green Party’s David Merner. Others in the running include Fidelia Godron (Independent), Jeremy Gustafson (PPC), Jamie Hammond (Liberal), Louis Lesosky (Independent), Philip Ney (Independent), Randall Perwarchuk (Conservative), Tyson Strandlund (Communist Party), and Josh Steffler (Libertarian Party).

But the Liberals aren’t conceding defeat just yet.

At 6:30 p.m., Hammond and more than 100 of his volunteers were still knocking on doors and trying to get out the vote.

“We’re upbeat, we think we have a chance to win this. We’ll find out in a couple hours,” said campaign manager Kimanda Jarzebiak, Hammond’s campaign manager.

Meanwhile, Conservative candidate Randall Pewarchuk is up beat.

“We have a chance to win this,” he said. “We’ll find out in a couple of hours.”

Pewarchuk, a dentist and longtime Metchosin resident and has campaigned on lower taxation, more affordable housing and an end to “over-aggressive, rushed and questionable green initiatives.”

So far, none of the main party candidates are at their election celebration parties.

The polls closed at 7 p.m.

The riding of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke includes Esquimalt, Sooke, View Royal, Colwood, Metchosin and parts of Saanich.

– with files from Nicole Crescenzi, Tim Collins and Nina Grossman



