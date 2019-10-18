Federal Election 2019: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke

Meet your candidates and more information on how to cast your ballot

The race is on with election day looming.

Find everything you need to know about the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding here. Black Press Media will be with you election day, bringing you live coverage of our local candidates as the results come in. In the meantime, follow our election coverage for the entire region by clicking on the link below.

READ MORE: Federal election 2019 coverage

The last chance to cast your ballot is on Oct. 21 with polls across Greater Victoria open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voter information cards sent by mail will provide the location of assigned polling stations in your community. If you did not receive a card, you can still vote, find your assigned polling station online using your postal code.

Four ridings encompass Greater Victoria with a grand total of 30 candidates vying for your vote in the 43rd federal election.

In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke electoral district, 10 candidates are vying for your vote, including incumbent Randall Garrison (NDP), Fidelia Godron (Independent), Jeremy Gustafson (PPC), Jamie Hammond (Liberal), Louis Lesosky (Independent), David Merner (Green), Philip New (Independent), Randall Perwarchuk (Conservative), Tyson Strandlund (Communist Party), and Josh Steffler (Libertarian Party)

Learn more about these candidates and the issues they’ve outlined by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke hopefuls answer the tough questions

Elsewhere in the Capital Region, five candidates are competing to represent the electoral district of Saanich–Gulf Islands. They include Ron Broda (PPC), David Busch (Conservative), incumbent Elizabeth May (Green), Sabina Singh (NDP), and Ryan Windsor (Liberal).

Learn more about these candidates and the issues they’ve outlined by clicking the links below.

READ MORE: The battle for your vote heats up in Saanich-Gulf Islands

In the Victoria electoral district, nine candidates are vying for your vote, including Richard Caron (Conservative), Laurel Collins (NDP), Alyson Culbert (PPC), Robert Duncan (Communist Party), Racelle Kooy (Green Party), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada), Keith Rosenberg (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada), and David Shebib (Independent).

Learn more about these candidates and the issues they’ve outlined by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: Victoria hopefuls outline the issues facing the riding and nation

Last, but not least, six candidates are vying for your vote in the Cowichan–Malahat–Langford riding, including Rhonda Chen (PPC), Alana DeLong (Conservative), Blair Herbert (Liberal), Lydia Hwitsum (Green), Alistair MacGregor (NDP), and Robin Morton Stanbridge (Christian Heritage Party).

Learn more about these candidates and the issues they’ve outlined by clicking the link below.

READ MORE: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford hopefuls talk about the issues

The number of people turning out to vote at advanced polls jumped 29 per cent from the 2015 general election.

In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls between Oct. 11 and 14. That translates to an almost 30 per cent increase from 2015.

READ MORE: Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot. Find a full list of acceptable identification at elections.ca.

