Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands) arrives at the Green Party of Canada’s election night party at the Crystal Gardens in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May ‘encouraged’ by early results

Saanich-Gulf Islands result still to come

It is early yet, but federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May expects voters will give the House of Commons a greener touch.

“We are very encouraged from the results in Fredericton,” said May after arriving at her election evening event in downtown Victoria. “We saw a real surge of support in Atlantic Canada. We have had a lot of really impressive second-place finishes already, but I hope Jenica [Atwin] hangs on to first.”

Wearing a shiny green jacket, May appeared in a joyous mood. A throng of reporter bearing cameras and video gear greeted May as she entered Crystal Gardens. Upon entering, she turned to one of the large television screens, which showed her party leading in or winning in one riding, namely Fredericton, where Atwin is threatening to unseat Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey.

RELATED: Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Federal Greens have also identified a seat in Ontario and several seats in Greater Victoria as holds or pick-ups.

As May makes the round talking to reporters, Crystal Gardens is starting to fill up with supporters, with many anticipating a strong Green showing.

One of them is Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

“It [would be] fantastic if we could send Elizbeth back to Ottawa with a caucus,” he said. “It is important for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the work that needs to be done on climate change.”

While the campaign left much to be desired, it nonetheless established climate change as the ballot question, he said. Olsen also welcomed the prospect of a minority government, with no party holding a majority of seats. A minority government, he said, would give voters value for their money. “One of the worst types of government is a majority government because they feel they don’t need to get back to the people for another four years,” he said. “In a minority government — and I live in a minority every day — we are all making sure that we are paying close attention every single day.”

Conservative candidate David Busch is also patiently waiting for results in the Saanich–Gulf Islands riding. His supporters are starting to fill the Army, Navy & Airforce Unit 302 building in Sidney.

Five candidates are competing to represent the electoral district of Saanich–Gulf Islands. They include Ron Broda (PPC), Busch (Conservative), incumbent May (Green), Sabina Singh (NDP), and Ryan Windsor (Liberal).

National results so far show the Liberals winning or leading 137 seats, the federal Conservatives winning or leading 103 seats, New Democrats winning or leading in 20 seats the Bloc Quebecois winning or leading with 32 seats, and the Greens with one.

B.C. polls closed at 7 p.m. and local results have not come in yet.

More to come.

