Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

From racist encounters to abortion debates to unknown citizenships, it’s been a busy week along the federal election campaign trail.

Losing track? Here’s a few highlights from the week:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says while he is personally pro-life, his party wouldn’t re-open the abortion debate if elected. Scheer made his views on abortion explicit a day after other leaders pushed him to clarify his stance on the issue at a French-language debate.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she is losing patience with Jagmeet Singh and accused the NDP leader of making false claims about her party, specifically surrounding stances on rights to abortions.

Singh talked about how comments about race can hurt a day after a man approached him in Montreal and suggested he cut off his turban to seem more Canadian.

And Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would expand Canadians’ eligibility for medically assisted dying.

While Trudeau defended his carbon footprint in response to news he has been using two planes to travel around the country this campaign season, Scheer was questioned extensively by reporters after the Globe and Mail uncovered he holds dual American-Canadian citizenship through his father, who was born in the U.S.

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

On Friday, Singh is in Saskatoon expected to make an announcement on strengthening the public service sector. Trudeau is in Quebec City and Scheer is in Toronto. May is spending another day around her home riding in Greater Victoria. The schedule for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has not been released.

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

