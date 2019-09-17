NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses with a supporter after speaking during a campaign stop in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, September 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Some of the federal party leaders are getting early starts as Day 7 of the federal election campaign begins.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau kicks off in St. John’s, N.L., with an announcement at a parent-and-child centre before heading to Prince Edward Island for a rally at thr farm of longtime Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay.

At the same time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is due at a non-profit housing complex in Ottawa for an announcement with a candidate, Emilie Taman, who’s hoping to take a downtown seat away from the Liberals’ Catherine McKenna.

ALSO READ: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Then Singh goes to northern Ontario to hit a plowing match and host a town hall in Sudbury.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Winnipeg, making a policy announcement at a beauty school.

His departure to the city was delayed after his chartered plane encountered a mechanical issue.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is to talk about her party’s plans to protect Canadians’ privacy at the high-tech University of Waterloo.

And Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party is spending a second day in New Brunswick, taking part in a meet-and-greet with a candidate in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

Just Posted

Videos show allegedly intoxicated teens forcibly removed from Luxton Fairgrounds

Posts about altercations with security personnel in Langford swarming social media

Saanich mayor begins living roof planting process

A garden will top Mayor Fred Haynes’ new home on Prospect Lake

Showers, risk of thunderstorms for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

PHOTOS: Thousands participate at CFB Esquimalt’s Defence On The Dock (with video)

Different aspects of the Department of National Defence were open to the public for a fun event

Victoria author nominated for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

Steven Price’s book, Lampedusa, is a historical fiction novel about an an Italian author

VIDEO: Flames pick up 4-3 exhibition win over Canucks in Victoria

Vancouver split squad manages 3-2 OT triumph in Calgary

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read