It’s a four-way race for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

The candidates for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford federal riding speak at Chemainus Secondary School all-candidates meeting. (Photos by Craig Spence)

The polls are now closed in the 2019 federal election and the first results are starting to trickle in for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding.

The NDP have had a lock on the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding in the past with former NDP Jean Crowder winning her seat in 2004.

Today, however, it’s one of the most hotly contested ridings in the country with more than one party knocking on the door.

It’s a four-way race in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding with Liberal Brian Herbert, Conservative Alana DeLong and Green Party’s Lydia Hwitsum all looking to unseat incumbent NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, who had held the position since his election in 2015.

Two other candidates: Robin Morton Stanbridge representing the Christian Heritage Party and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada are also running.

Alana DeLong says she’s knocked on 9,000 doors during this campaign, as she waits for the first polls to come in.

“At the end of the day, I’m less concerned about winning this district, but more so about the country as a whole. We can’t have another four years of Liberals,” she said.

With 15 polls of 242 reporting, MacGregor is out to an early lead with 665 votes, followed by DeLong with 359, Hwitsum with 314, Herbert with 216, Chen with 24 and Stanbridge with four.

More to come.

Find more election results online at goldstreamgazette.com.

READ MORE: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter