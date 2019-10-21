The candidates for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford federal riding speak at Chemainus Secondary School all-candidates meeting. (Photos by Craig Spence)

It’s a four-way race for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Candidates look to unseat incumbent Alistair MacGregor

The polls are now closed in the 2019 federal election and the first results are starting to trickle in for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding.

The NDP have had a lock on the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding in the past with former NDP Jean Crowder winning her seat in 2004.

Today, however, it’s one of the most hotly contested ridings in the country with more than one party knocking on the door.

It’s a four-way race in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding with Liberal Brian Herbert, Conservative Alana DeLong and Green Party’s Lydia Hwitsum all looking to unseat incumbent NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, who had held the position since his election in 2015.

Two other candidates: Robin Morton Stanbridge representing the Christian Heritage Party and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada are also running.

Alana DeLong says she’s knocked on 9,000 doors during this campaign, as she waits for the first polls to come in.

“At the end of the day, I’m less concerned about winning this district, but more so about the country as a whole. We can’t have another four years of Liberals,” she said.

With 15 polls of 242 reporting, MacGregor is out to an early lead with 665 votes, followed by DeLong with 359, Hwitsum with 314, Herbert with 216, Chen with 24 and Stanbridge with four.

More to come.

Find more election results online at goldstreamgazette.com.

READ MORE: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier projected to lose his seat
Next story
LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Just Posted

City of Victoria considers proposed senior rental development

The Mount St. Angela’s complex aims to include affordable rental units

Middle school students busted for vaping in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police respond to minors vaping, arson, and transients sleeping in a car

Peninsula Panthers look to claw their way back into the win column

Panthers remain the best team in the league, but the Victoria Cougars are set to pounce

Last call for raffle ticket to win $6,900 necklace with 163 diamonds

Oak Bay contest funds patient care for people and families dealing with cancer

More than 30 cars get tires slashed in Oaklands neighbourhood

VicPD are asking for help from witnesses to the incidents

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Union says Western Forest Products refuses to budge from ‘unreasonable concessions’

According to a press release, both parties met on Oct. 16, 18, 19, and 20.

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

App designed to help cut waste and grocery bills

Food security advocates say addressing poverty is ultimate key

Most Read