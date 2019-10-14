Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Angela Maynard was only 10 years old when women in Canada won the right to vote.

The 91-year-old Princeton woman recalls voting in every election – save for one year when she was prevented from leaving her house by a blizzard – and 2019 is no exception.

Not only is Maynard one of Canada’s oldest voters, she may be the only person to ever vote from the cab of a Ford F-150 truck.

ALSO READ: Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Maynard and her son, Kim, turned out to the advance polls at the Princeton Legion Monday. As she is recovering from a broken hip, shoulder and wrist, she was not able to leave the vehicle and negotiate her way into the facility.

A quick call to Elections Canada was put through, and the returning officers were given permission to take a ballot box and ballot outside so that Maynard could have her say.

“If I don’t give my opinion by voting I can’t complain about anything,” she said.

Advanced polls are now closed. Election Day is Oct. 21.

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

