Polls open at 7 a.m. in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The most prominent parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time and in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford reading, there’s also a Christian Heritage Party Candidate.

Polls are open in B.C. from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

Federal elections are not run in the same ways as provincial ones. Voters are not able to show up at just any polling station. Voting places are assigned by Elections Canada and the location of yours can be found on your voter information card. Alternatively, you can click here and plug in your address to find out what station to attend. Remember your photo identification. Bringing your voter information card helps speed up the process.

This is the second election since Greater Victoria riding borders were redrawn. Four ridings encompass Greater Victoria with a grand total of 30 candidates vying for your vote in the 43rd federal election.

In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke electoral district, 10 candidates are vying for your vote, including incumbent Randall Garrison (NDP), Fidelia Godron (Independent), Jeremy Gustafson (PPC), Jamie Hammond (Liberal), Louis Lesosky (Independent), David Merner (Green), Philip New (Independent), Randall Perwarchuk (Conservative), Tyson Strandlund (Communist Party), and Josh Steffler (Libertarian Party)

Five candidates are competing to represent the electoral district of Saanich–Gulf Islands. They include Ron Broda (PPC), David Busch (Conservative), incumbent Elizabeth May (Green), Sabina Singh (NDP), and Ryan Windsor (Liberal).

In the Victoria electoral district, nine candidates are vying for your vote, including Richard Caron (Conservative), Laurel Collins (NDP), Alyson Culbert (PPC), Robert Duncan (Communist Party), Racelle Kooy (Green Party), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada), Keith Rosenberg (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada), and David Shebib (Independent).

The NDP have had a lock on the riding with former NDP Jean Crowder winning her seat in 2004. Today, however, it’s one of the most hotly contested ridings in the country with more than one party knocking on the door. It’s a four-way race in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding with Liberal Brian Herbert, Conservative Alana DeLong and Green Party’s Lydia Hwitsum all looking to unseat incumbent NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, who had held the position since his election in 2015. Two other candidates: Robin Morton Stanbridge representing the Christian Heritage Party and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada are also running.

