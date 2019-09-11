Public to hear from federal candidates at Metchosin forum

Pearson College UWC invites residents to its Max Bell Centre for a federal election candidate forum on Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Candidates from four major parties – Conservative, Green, Liberal, and New Democratic – have been invited to the forum. Candidates include Randall Pewarchuk of the Conservative Party of Canada, David Merner of the Green Party of Canada, Jamie Hammond of the Liberal Party of Canada, and Randall Garrison of the New Democratic Party of Canada.

President and Head of College, Désirée McGraw, hopes the community will take part in the forum. “We invite everyone in the constituency – from Jordan River to Quadra Village – to join us on campus for this excellent opportunity to learn more about the candidates and their party platforms.”

The forum will be held Sept. 18 in the Max Bell Centre, Pearson College UWC, 650 Pearson College Dr. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the debate at 7:30.

The federal election is Oct. 21.

