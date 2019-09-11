(Black Press Media file photo)

Public to hear from federal candidates at Metchosin forum

Pearson College UWC hosts event Sept. 18

Pearson College UWC invites residents to its Max Bell Centre for a federal election candidate forum on Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Candidates from four major parties – Conservative, Green, Liberal, and New Democratic – have been invited to the forum. Candidates include Randall Pewarchuk of the Conservative Party of Canada, David Merner of the Green Party of Canada, Jamie Hammond of the Liberal Party of Canada, and Randall Garrison of the New Democratic Party of Canada.

READ ALSO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

President and Head of College, Désirée McGraw, hopes the community will take part in the forum. “We invite everyone in the constituency – from Jordan River to Quadra Village – to join us on campus for this excellent opportunity to learn more about the candidates and their party platforms.”

The forum will be held Sept. 18 in the Max Bell Centre, Pearson College UWC, 650 Pearson College Dr. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the debate at 7:30.

The federal election is Oct. 21.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tories turn to Bryan Adams’ songwriter for election campaign theme
Next story
Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Just Posted

Fernwood’s painted poles no more

BC Hydro shuts down decade-old public art initiative after complaints, safety concerns

Off-duty Colwood, Langford firefighters save life at Shamrocks game

Man suffering from cardiac arrest saved by three West Shore firefighters

Edugyan leads shortlist for 2019 Butler Book Prize

Finalists announced for Victoria top literary awards, winners to be announced at Oct. 9 gala

Victoria man thanks arresting officers after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Saanich police search for suspect in unprovoked assault

Young woman left with face, body bruises after random attack

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

Most Read