Recent polls show the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding a ‘toss-up’

Recent polls show the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding a ‘toss-up’

If any proof were needed that the Green Party was targeting the hotly-contested Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding, it could be found on the first campaign day of the federal election.

Green Party candidate David Merner was driving to Sooke from his office in Esquimalt and the first indication of the election were signs – all from the Green Party. No other party had signs up until the next day.

“We have a really good shot of winning here,” mused Merner at the time.

Polls show that Merner has an edge in the race over NDP incumbent Randall Garrison. It’s a battleground replicated across Vancouver Island where Greens are hoping to flip NDP seats green.

The Greens received a boost last May when the party won the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection, and, more importantly, where the NDP dropped to third place.

It was the first time in years the riding, located in a basin of huge labour support, flipped.

“We looked at that and said, ‘If we can win in Ladysmith then we can certainly win here,’” Merner said.

But while the polls are showing a “toss up” of who could take the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke seat, Garrison said that’s not what he or his volunteers are seeing when door-knocking or telephoning voters.

“We don’t have any evidence of drifting NDP support or any big surge in Green support,” said Garrison who was first elected in 2011 and won the riding by more than 5,200 votes in 2011.

“They targeted us [in the last election] and finished third.”

Climate change is a big issue with residents in the riding, said Merner, who ran as a Liberal in 2015.

“Climate change is a critical issue. I hear it on the doorsteps everyday. That’s going to affect how people vote,” he said.

Previous story
Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest
Next story
Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Just Posted

VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Fires discovered around 3:15 a.m. in the Harris Green neighbourhood

Large willow tree comes down in Beacon Hill Park

The tree has been in place for decades at Goodacre Lake

Traffic slowed after reports of a pedestrian struck in Colwood

Incident occurred on Metchosin Road near Sooke Road intersection

Videos show allegedly intoxicated teens forcibly removed from Luxton Fairgrounds

Posts about altercations with security personnel in Langford swarming social media

Lambrick Park School invites past kings and queens to 25th Mount Douglas race

Alumni, students, staff invited to school’s yearly King and Queen of the Hill race

WATCH: United Way #Drive4Five event launches campaign to raise $5 million

More than 80,000 lives changed last year by the United Way

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

Most Read