Sidney prepares for an environment-focused candidate debate

100 Debates for the Environment sponsors Oct. 3 event

100 Debates for the Environment is sponsoring environmental debates across Canada including one in Sidney.

The initiative brings voters together to hear candidates’ best environmental policy proposals. In the first week of October, they will discuss climate emergency, protection of our waters, wilderness conservation, the impact of toxic substances, and more.

One of the 100 inclusive, politically neutral, and environment-focused all-candidate debates are being held in Saanich-Gulf Islands at the St. Paul’s United Church, 2410 Malaview Ave. on Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.

