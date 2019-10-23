Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election

Newly re-elected Trudeau wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly

FILE - Pipeline pipes are seen at a Trans Mountain facility near Hope, B.C., Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019. A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion quickly. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

A newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians want him to fight climate change but that building an oil pipeline his government bought remains a priority.

While Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament in Monday’s elections, it lost its majority and will have to rely on opposition parties to get legislation passed. Trudeau ruled out a formal or informal coalition with the other parties, meaning he will move forward on an issue by issue basis.

Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday that he wants to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta’s oil sands to the Pacific Coast quickly. Environmental opposition and court challenges have stalled construction.

Alberta is increasingly angry over Trudeau’s inability to get it built.

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

