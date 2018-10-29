(U.S. Geological Survey)

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Another sizable earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The latest, a 4.0 magnitude quake recorded on Oct. 29, happened approximately 144km west of Tofino at a depth of 10 km.

This comes exactly one week after a series of earthquakes were registered in the same region, although no damage or injuries have been reported in either case, and no tsunami warning was issued.

READ MORE: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

READ MORE: What to pack in an emergency – preparedness kit for earthquakes

On Oct. 21 the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5.

Those earthquakes were followed by two other smaller quakes later that same day at a magnitude of 4.9 and 4.0.

READ MORE: Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

“It’s not a surprise because this is one of the most seismically active parts of Canada,” said John Cassidy last week, a seismologist and professor at the University of Victoria.

This past week is also remembered as the six-year anniversary of one of Canada’s largest earthquakes – a 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked Haida Gwaii and was felt across much of B.C.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

Just Posted

From killer to orca: Uvic professor writes on society’s changing relationship with whales

Jason Colby speaks to the history of orcas, who were still live captured just decades ago

700 affected by power outage in Brentwood Bay

BC Hydro expects power to be turned back on by 8:30 a.m.

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

Superkids help Great Victoria families fulfill dreams

Annual calendar launches in Sidney with proceeds going to Help Fill a Dream

Esquimalt-based anti-bullying program celebrates 20 years

WITS has helped teach kids around the world how to deal with bullying

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Parks Canada says cannabis will be treated like tobacco in Pacific Rim National Park

“We ask park users to be courteous to those around them.”

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Most Read