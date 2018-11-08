Big Little Lies author at Bolens next week

Liane Moriarty, the Australian author of Big Little Lies, which inspired the HBO series of the same name now in its second season, will speak about her newest book at Bolen Books on Nov. 17. lianemoriarty.com/au

Fans of HBO’s Big Little Lies and other modern literary classics penned by Liane Moriarty will be lined up around the corner when the best-selling author stops by Bolen Books for a chat with Hal Wake on Nov. 17.

Moriarty will be talking about her latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is already being lauded as one of her best efforts yet. The fictional story is pinned around nine people who travel to a remote health resort, each for their own reasons.

The writer, whose characters from 2014’s Big Little Lies are played by fellow Australian Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, among others, followed up that book with Truly Madly Guilty in 2016.

Tickets for the Saturday evening Bolen Books talk are $40.99 plus GST and include a copy of Nine Perfect Strangers ($5 without the book). If still available, they can be purchased in store at Hillside Mall, or by calling 250-595-4232.

For more information visit bolen.bc.ca.

