John Reischman and the Jaybirds by Stephen Schauer. (Courtesy of John Reischman and the Jaybirds)

Bluegrass Christmas concert sparks season of giving

Tenth annual show and fundraiser held on Dec. 1 at Cordova Bay United Church

Ready to get into the swing of the holiday season? How about the season of giving?

The 10th annual Bluegrass Christmas show offers a chance for both, with jazzy overtones.

Grammy-award winning mandolinist John Reischman and the Juno-nominated Jaybirds are back to fundraise for Our Place Society. Hosted by the Cordova Bay United Church at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1., attendees will also be supporting the non-profit. Five dollars of every $25 ticket sold goes to Our Place in Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: Peninsula Singers use music to dispel ‘Grinch’ factor this Christmas

“The Jaybirds are really happy to have raised thousands of dollars for Our Place down through the years,” Reischman said in a press release.

With more than seven critically-acclaimed albums, the Jaybirds and Reischman have performed together since forming in Vancouver in the 1990s. Two British Columbians, Nick Hornbuckle of Nanaimo and Chilliwack’s Trisha Gagnon, have been with the band for decades. They will perform from their Christmas album A Winter’s Night. They’ll play a mix of bluegrass, gospel, old-time and seasonal music with guest fiddler Annie Staninec, who is known for her Celtic and Cajun influences.

Tickets are available in advance of the Dec. 10 show, and can be purchased for $25 at brownpapertickets.ca or at Ivy's Bookshop in Oak Bay, and Long & McQuade Music in Victoria.

READ MORE: Christmas is all about family for Canada’s fiddling clan

