Whittaker Ball helps Oak Bay Firefighter Duane Adsett manage a large Halloween bonfire at Fireman’s Park. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Bonfire at Fireman’s Park in Oak Bay “every kid’s dream”

Children line up to help Oak Bay firefighters manage a large Halloween bonfire

Children are gladly lining up to help Oak Bay firefighters manage a large Halloween bonfire at Fireman’s Park tonight.

Father-of-three Sean Hunter said it’s “every kid’s dream.”

“It’s a great turnout,” he said. “It’s perfect after trick or treating, so all the families can show up for this and relax while the kids watch.”

Gord Marshall, assistant chief with the Oak Bay Fire Department, said many local families have been attending this annual event for several years.

“It’s a well-attended, community-building event,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for people to get together.”

“We [firefighters] all look forward to it and so do the residents,” he added.

Firefighters will be on scene managing the fire until midnight.

 

