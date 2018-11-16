Tracey Trousdell with her nine year old sons Nolan, left, and Asher, in a Eurosa Farms greenhouse in Central Saanich. The sale of Eurosa bouquets supports Help Fill a Dream, who is flying the entire Trousdell family to Disney World and Universal Studios later this year. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Bouquet sales support big dreams in Greater Victoria

Country Grocer features holiday bouquets for Help Fill a Dream

Asher Trousdell was surprised when water dripped through the bouquet of flowers he was holding Friday morning and onto his clothes.

It’s safe to say the nine-year-old is new to greenhouses. Most nine-year-olds are.

The flowers Asher and his twin brother Nolan held were in the 21 degrees Eurosa Farms greenhouse in Central Saanich where Help Fill a Dream, Country Grocer, Eurosa Farms and other partners launched their eighth annual Holiday Campaign. Eurosa, a family business started by owner Ryan Worsfold’s Dutch immigrant parents, ships its flowers as far south as Portland and as far east as Winnipeg.

For the campaign, Eurosa sells bouquets of flowers at a discount to Country Grocer who in turn sells them as a holiday fundraiser to support Help Fill a Dream. All seven Country Grocer stores will sell the bouquets as well as Christmas trees as part of the campaign.

The money goes towards things like Help Fill a Dream’s Bear Essentials program that provided the Trousdell family with tie-downs to secure Asher’s wheelchair in the family van. Help Fill a Dream is also known for flying families to Disney World, which is exactly where the Trousdell’s are going later this year.

“And Universal Studios,” Nolan said.

Credit Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter for that draw.

Born fourteen weeks early, Asher and Nolan faced challenges their whole life. Asher survived an early brain hemorrhage and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy at as a one-year-old. Trousdell’s suspicion that Nolan, who still wasn’t walking as a two-year-old, also had cerebral palsy was confirmed when he was three.

The two are happy Grade 4 students at View Royal Elementary.

“There are a lot of costs for accessories that we buy,” said mom Tracey, “it all adds up, so we’re very grateful for [Help Fill a Dream].”

Craig Smith, Help Fill A Dream executive director, said this year’s Holiday Campaign will break the $100,000 mark in total funds raised through the campaign.

“We are consistently humbled by the commitment and passion of the Country Grocer employees who make this campaign such a success every year,” Smith said. “They make it personal. The thoughtfulness and kindness of Country Grocer’s customers and suppliers exceed our expectations year after year.

Disney is the most popular vacation but there are other requests, Smith said, including a family of eight who was flown to the 2018 World Cup.

