Christmas craft beer show coming to Victoria

50 breweries will be featured in the third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show

The third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show is coming to town Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. (File photo)

The Christmas spirit will be on tap at the third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show.

Nearly 50 breweries will be featured at the festive event and ticket holders are welcome to try them all at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The $40 admission tickets get 19+ attendees a souvenir cup, a lanyard and two tokens to get them started. Each token can be traded in for a four ounce beer sample, and additional tokens can be purchased for $1.50 a piece.

There will be food available for purchase, as well as live music performed by SuperSauce.

Doors open on Friday Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., and on Saturday Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can head to christmascraftbeershow.com

