The third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show is coming to town Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. (File photo)

Christmas craft beer show coming to Victoria

50 breweries will be featured in the third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show

The Christmas spirit will be on tap at the third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show.

Nearly 50 breweries will be featured at the festive event and ticket holders are welcome to try them all at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The $40 admission tickets get 19+ attendees a souvenir cup, a lanyard and two tokens to get them started. Each token can be traded in for a four ounce beer sample, and additional tokens can be purchased for $1.50 a piece.

ALSO READ: B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

There will be food available for purchase, as well as live music performed by SuperSauce.

Doors open on Friday Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., and on Saturday Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can head to christmascraftbeershow.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
First ticket sold for Victoria’s second comic con

Just Posted

Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

Pipelines totalling 840,000 kilometres run across Canada

Christmas craft beer show coming to Victoria

50 breweries will be featured in the third annual Christmas Craft Beer Show

Canadian university profs are getting older and working longer

New statistics also show more women in Canadian university faculties

VIDEO: New UVic buildings expand student housing by 25 per cent

Over 600 new beds mean off-campus housing freed up for affordable housing for Victoria residents

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh proposes new approach to tackling opioid crisis

Singh says the government should look at harm reduction rather than punishment

First ticket sold for Victoria’s second comic con

Guest list is top-secret for the March 22-24 Capital City Comic Con coming 2019

Hunter who saved B.C. man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Sayward man describes chance discovery of Duncan Moffat, 23, in northern Vancouver Island woods

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

Vancouver hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday

Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

Police say a sexual assault at an all-boys Catholic institution was not reported to them

China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman accused Canada’s envoy of going beyond their diplomatic roles

Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed and preserved

The skin was removed in honour of the well known artist’s work

Most Read