Courage, ability shine in REACH benefit performance

REACH – The Benefit Concert is Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. at First Metropolitan United Church

Victoria residents can experience something virtually guaranteed to uplift and inspire. REACH – The Benefit Concert features a host of extraordinary “abled” and “differently-abled” performers in recognition of the International Day of Persons With Disabilities. “This will be an extraordinary evening celebrating courage, ability and community” says organizer Anne-Marie Brimacombe “with outstanding song, dance, spoken word and comedy numbers”.

Victoria personalities Michael Forbes and Lisa Marshall serve as MCs for the event. Featured performers include Victoria’s new, integrated Reach Performing Company, plus Sky Mundell (blind and deaf jazz pianist), Curran Dobbs (autistic comedian), and three differently-abled performers from the Caribbean. Also featured are graduates of the UVic School of Music and the Canadian College of Performing Arts, and a dynamic 1950’s-style young women’s quartet called Taffetas.

“Audience members should be prepared to laugh and cry,” says Sidney resident Brimacombe, “Many may gain a new appreciation of ability.”

REACH – The Benefit Concert is Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. at First Metropolitan United Church at Quadra and Balmoral.

“The venue provides excellent wheelchair access and space on the main floor, and the show will be sign language interpreted,” says Brimacombe. “It also has a great wrap-around balcony with multi-level seating.”

Tickets ($15 in advance) are available online at Eventbrite.ca by searching “Reach” in “Victoria”, or by contacting westcoastreach@gmail.com Tickets at the door are $20.

Proceeds benefit West Coast Reach Association, a registered non-profit organization established to celebrate inclusion and diversity through the performing arts. Learn more about the group at www.westcoastreach.org.



