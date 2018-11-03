Daylight savings on Sunday morning gives ‘free’ hour

Whether it will be used for an extra hour of sleep, or to sneak in an extra workout, the end of daylight savings time leaves most of Canada with a “free” hour on Sunday morning.
Daylight savings time ends at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 4, with most rolling their clocks back as they go to bed on Saturday night.
The daylight savings time changes happen twice a year, presenting a great opportunity and reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and CO alarms.
keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.