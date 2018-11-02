Experience Oak Bay artists’ home studios this weekend

Local artisans welcome families to their neighbourhood meet and greets

A family friendly art event happening this weekend in Oak Bay will feature 27 of the most talented visual artists in the area, all of whom are opening their home studios to the public.

The 19th annual Oak Bay Artists’ Fall Studio Tour, a free event on from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 3-4), is a popular outing for art lovers and even people out for a walk, ride or drive through the municipality’s picturesque neighbourhoods.

This year, artists participating in the self-guided tour are also encouraging families with school-aged children to bring them along, as a way to introduce them to art.

ALSO READ: Couple welcomes art patrons in Oak Bay studio tour

“The tours are a great way for children and youth to meet real artists in their community,” says Karen Manders, acting arts and culture programmer with Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture, producer of the tour. “Whether you visit two or 27 of these artists, it’s a special experience for people of all ages.”

Visitors can chat with the artists about their work, which ranges from paintings in watercolour, acrylic and oil, to ceramics and sculptures, to photography, fibre art, paper castings, art cards and more.

Along with displays in the home studios, as part of the tour eight artists will exhibit their work in the Neighbourhood Learning Centre adjacent to Oak Bay High. A selection of works will also be exhibited in the NLC hallway gallery until December.

As an extra bonus for kids, children on the tour can have their route map initialed at each of their stops. Get three or more and bring it in to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre to receive a two-for-one drop-in pass.

Brochures with artist images, descriptions and a tour map are available online at bit.ly/2P0ex18. Printed brochures are available at Oak Bay Recreation centres, the municipal hall, Oak Bay Library and various local businesses.

editor@mondaymag.com

