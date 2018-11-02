Langham Court Theatre’s production of Goodnight Mister Tom, with Roger Carr in the title role, blends the talents of a large cast that includes many child actors. It runs Nov. 7 to 24. Courtesy Langham Court Theatre

Family style theatre on tap at Langham Court

Award-winning wartime story Goodnight Mister Tom a heartwarming tale

The drama and tragedy of wartime England will be brought back to life when Goodnight Mister Tom hits the stage of the Langham Court Theatre starting on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The play, by David Wood and based on a 1981 children’s novel by Michelle Magorian, tells the story of William Beech, a troubled young boy who is billeted by a cranky old man in Dorset while escaping the German bombing of London. The odd couple form an unlikely bond during the boy’s stay, but in the second act he is called back to London even as the bombing continues.

The play premiered in England in 2011 and in 2013 won the Laurence Olivier Award, presented by the Society of London Theatre, for Best Entertainment and Family. Now, it’s being brought to the Langham Court stage courtesy of director Shauna Baird and is being described by the theatre as a “wonderfully uplifting tale [that] inspires audiences and brings generations together.”

With a cast of 17 people, including many children and Roger Carr in the starring role, this is a large production for Langham. But Baird is an experienced director who doesn’t shy away from large casts or working with youth.

“The energy and authenticity children bring injects such life into a show,” Baird says.

Goodnight Mister Tom runs Nov. 7 through 24. Tickets are available at langhamtheatre.ca or at the Langham Court Theatre box office.

Previous story
Victoria Conservatory of Music’s founding faculty feature in Sunday concert
Next story
Sidney Concert Band salutes veterans on Nov. 4

Just Posted

Great gazebo games underway in Saanich

Parks confiscate gazebo, protesters order four more

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov. 5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Man arrested minutes after bank robbery in Nanaimo

TD Canada Trust on Bowen Road and Dufferin robbed Thursday

Parksville post office re-opens following evacuation scare

‘Powdery substance’ found on package deemed not harmful by investigators

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read