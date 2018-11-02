Family style theatre on tap at Langham Court

Langham Court Theatre’s production of Goodnight Mister Tom, with Roger Carr in the title role, blends the talents of a large cast that includes many child actors. It runs Nov. 7 to 24. Courtesy Langham Court Theatre

The drama and tragedy of wartime England will be brought back to life when Goodnight Mister Tom hits the stage of the Langham Court Theatre starting on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The play, by David Wood and based on a 1981 children’s novel by Michelle Magorian, tells the story of William Beech, a troubled young boy who is billeted by a cranky old man in Dorset while escaping the German bombing of London. The odd couple form an unlikely bond during the boy’s stay, but in the second act he is called back to London even as the bombing continues.

The play premiered in England in 2011 and in 2013 won the Laurence Olivier Award, presented by the Society of London Theatre, for Best Entertainment and Family. Now, it’s being brought to the Langham Court stage courtesy of director Shauna Baird and is being described by the theatre as a “wonderfully uplifting tale [that] inspires audiences and brings generations together.”

With a cast of 17 people, including many children and Roger Carr in the starring role, this is a large production for Langham. But Baird is an experienced director who doesn’t shy away from large casts or working with youth.

“The energy and authenticity children bring injects such life into a show,” Baird says.

Goodnight Mister Tom runs Nov. 7 through 24. Tickets are available at langhamtheatre.ca or at the Langham Court Theatre box office.