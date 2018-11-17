Fill the railcar to help feed Victoria’s homeless

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2., a food drive at the inaugural Nomad Holiday Market at the Round House in Vic West, will collect non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. (Keri Coles/News staff)

An old red railcar in Vic West will be put to good use shortly – helping to feed the hungry in Greater Victoria.

“With colder weather making life outdoors even more of a struggle, a lot of people are thinking about what we can do to help,” says Joseph Gonyeau, organizer of Nomad Holiday Market. “I was doing a site inspection after we decided to put on a market and I noticed this amazing old railcar. The thought came to me — ‘wouldn’t it be great to fill that with food?’”

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2., a food drive at the inaugural Nomad Holiday Market at the Round House in Vic West, will collect non-perishable food for the Salvation Army.

“We hope people in Greater Victoria feel the same sense of opportunity and step up to fill the railcar and help feed people in need,” Gonyeau said.

The three-day event, featuring makers and artisans from Victoria and Vancouver Island, will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at 253 Esquimalt Rd.

