Fostering community with random acts of kindness

Between now and November 2, Victoria Foundation will circulate “kindness cards” throughout Greater Victoria. They’ll encourage the cardholder to perform a simple act of kindness for someone and ask for nothing in return, except that the recipient pay it forward and do something kind for someone else. (Photo courtesy Victoria Foundation)

While any day is a great day for kindness, a Victoria charity is calling on people of all ages to actively participate in small acts of kindness and generosity on Nov. 2.

Since 2008, the first Friday of November is Random Act of Kindness Day, an initiative that has brought smiles, comfort and connection to communities across Canada.

“We often think it takes something big to make a difference in the lives of others, but it can really be so simple,” said Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “This is our opportunity to take a moment out of our day to do something nice for someone else. The possibilities are endless, and the best part is it doesn’t have to cost a dime to be kind.”

RELATED: Building a strong community: Together we CAN Make it Happen

Between now and November 2, Victoria Foundation will circulate “kindness cards” throughout Greater Victoria. They’ll encourage the cardholder to perform a simple act of kindness for someone and ask for nothing in return, except that the recipient pay it forward and do something kind for someone else.

Acts as simple as letting someone go ahead of you in line, reaching out to a relative you haven’t seen in a while, saying a kind word to a stranger or helping a neighbor with a chore – random kindness goes a long way towards making connections and fostering community.

ALSO READ: Class project spurs wave of kindness

Local schools are also encouraging students to decorate, colour and share positive messages on Smiley Face Cards, that will be delivered to retirement homes across Greater Victoria to help bring a smile to seniors.

For more information, including a list of 101 suggestions, visit victoriafoundation.ca.