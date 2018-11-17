Pastry chef Melanie Lonsdale created Wanderlust for Ottavio’s entry in a previous Gingerbread Showcase. (Victoria News file photo)

Gingerbread Showcase returns for another year of delicious fun in Victoria

Funds raised from the event support Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s build in Central Saanich

The Gingerbread Showcase is back for another year.

Each creation is based on the theme ‘there’s no place like home’ and bakers were encouraged to let their creativity lead the way. This friendly competition pits baker against baker in a battle to create stunning pieces of art from 100 per cent edible materials.

Bakers will face off for bragging rights in six categories including people’s choice, first place amateur, best first impression, best interpretation of the theme, most creative and original, and best use of skill and technique.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite creations in exchange for a donation to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

All funds raised from the event support Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s project in Central Saanich. Last year’s showcase raised more than $51,000 for Habitat’s build program. Founded in 1990, Habitat Victoria has built 22 homes locally and has helped 26 families.

The 10th annual Gingerbread Showcase will take over the Parkside Hotel and Spa’s ballroom and atrium, opening to the public on Saturday, Nov. 17 and running until Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

