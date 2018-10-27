The Great Canadian Songbook is Monday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. (Submitted image)

Great Canadian Songbook returns to Sidney

Performers Ken Lavigne, Tiller’s Folly and Diyet at Mary Winspear Nov. 5

The Great Canadian Songbook is a show that highlights some of the greatest Canadian songs of the past and present taking audiences on a musical journey from Bonavista to Vancouver Island.

Performers Ken Lavigne, Tiller’s Folly and Diyet feature the music by Leonard Cohen, Stan Rogers, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray & Stomp’in Tom Connors in addition to contemporary artists including the Bare Naked Ladies, Blue Rodeo and original songs by the Great Canadian Songbook Performers.

Drawing from a wide array of music and a variety of genres, the performers combine stories, music and projections, to provide the audience a stylistic overview of Canada’s greatest hits.

The Great Canadian Songbook is Monday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney.


