On Oct. 27 and 28 all 12 branches of the Greater Victoria Public Library will waive overdue fines in exchange for a non-perishable food items. (Black Press file photo)

Greater Victoria Public Library waves overdue fines for food

Annual Food for Fines campaign takes place Oct. 27 and 28

If you have an overdue library book or two, or an outstanding fine, this weekend is the perfect time to change that.

On Oct. 27 and 28, the Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) will waive overdue fines (up to $5 per library cardholder) in exchange for a non-perishable food item.

READ MORE: Libraries check in 1,000 pounds of food for food banks

The annual Food for Fines campaign generated about 1,000 pounds of food during the 2017 campaign.

Running this weekend at all 12 GVPL branches, collected items will be donated to the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank and other local food banks.

