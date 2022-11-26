Greater Victoria spirits are high with the return of whisky fest

Tickets on sale now for Victoria Whisky Festival, Jan. 19 to 22, 2023

A tasting at the 2020 Victoria Whisky Festival, which returns to the Hotel Grand Pacific in January. (Orlando Carillo/Victoria Whisky Festival)

A taste of the usual returns with the Victoria Whisky Festival bringing back experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival hosts three days of events including grand tastings, masterclasses, and consumer tastings with presenters from around the world.

Distillers, managers and brand ambassadors from more than 50 distilleries in Scotland, Ireland, England, Canada, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, India and France will present more than 200 whiskies showing a broad range of styles, flavour profiles and philosophies.

“We are pleased to present one of the best lineups ever for the Victoria Whisky Festival. Victoria is well known as a whisky town and distilleries are keen to return and showcase what they have been making the last few years,” co-organizer Frank Hudson said in a news release.

A new Sunday event, The Water of Life, at the Vic Theatre, includes a tasting of several Bruichladdich whiskies, a Q&A with the brand’s ambassador, and a screening of the feature documentary that tells the story of industry movers and shakers from whisky’s comeback from the 1980s to current times.

Net proceeds of the volunteer-run Victoria Whisky Festival are donated to charitable organizations.

Tickets for tastings and masterclasses are available at the Strath Ale, Wine & Spirit Merchants at 919 Douglas St. The Victoria Whisky Festival is at the Hotel Grand Pacific from Jan. 19 to 22, 2023.

Visit victoriawhiskyfestival.com for more details.

