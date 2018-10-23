Groove Kitchen brings back the funk to Oak Bay

Oak Bay is about to get funky again.

A Halloween dance featuring funk and soul masters Groove Kitchen hits Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s Upstairs Lounge this Saturday.

Over four years, Groove Kitchen has evolved into one of Victoria’s most popular musical acts, with regular sold out shows at clubs, dance halls and festivals. The group is a fixture each summer at Butchart Gardens, and they have played at the Victoria International Jazz Festival, the Blues Bash, the Saanich Fair and many other special events.

Groove Kitchen was originally formed in 2011 by guitarist and vocalist Dave Anderson and keyboardist Adrian Chamberlain. Their ambition was to create a funk band featuring top Victoria musicians with an emphasis on tight arrangements. Above all, they wanted to create a red-hot party band. The current line up also features Pedro Arbour on drums/vocals, Steve Moyer on bass and vocals and Eric Hughes on saxophones.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service. Advanced tickets, which cost $20, can be found at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Tickets will cost $25 at the door.