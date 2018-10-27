Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

Mikayla Faria, left, Lindsay Arsenault and son Jakob have dressed and tidied up around the house – Huard’s Haunted House, that is – to receive a few guests. The haunted house on Timberlands Road in Cassidy is open nightly at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 31. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

They are bursting out in farmer’s field’s, bustling downtown centres large and small, and seemingly quiet homes in innocuous neighbourhoods from Oak Bay to Campbell River.

Today marks the beginning of the last weekend of October, and, as is normally expected, ghouls, goblins and gruesome fun is taking centre stage across Vancouver Island.

If you are looking for a place to revel in the horror of it all, you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve compiled a list of links sending you to a cornucopia of Island thrills and chills.

