Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

They are bursting out in farmer’s field’s, bustling downtown centres large and small, and seemingly quiet homes in innocuous neighbourhoods from Oak Bay to Campbell River.
Today marks the beginning of the last weekend of October, and, as is normally expected, ghouls, goblins and gruesome fun is taking centre stage across Vancouver Island.
If you are looking for a place to revel in the horror of it all, you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve compiled a list of links sending you to a cornucopia of Island thrills and chills.
Campbell River
Pumpki-bana mixes Halloween with Japanese tradition
Comox Valley
Downtown Courtenay makes it about the kids
Parksville-Qualicum
Oceanside features multiple Spooktaculars
Nanaimo
Halloween horrors have a home in Nanaimo
Chemainus
Trick-or-Treat Chemainus a mural town fright
Cowichan
Haunted train rides highlight scary busy Duncan area
Sooke
Get your spook on with Sooke Halloween
Victoria
The Fernwood Halloween bonfire is back
Discover Victoria’s haunted past on a walking tour
Spooky season settles on Victoria
Oak Bay