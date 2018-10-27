Mikayla Faria, left, Lindsay Arsenault and son Jakob have dressed and tidied up around the house – Huard’s Haunted House, that is – to receive a few guests. The haunted house on Timberlands Road in Cassidy is open nightly at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 31. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

Your Vancouver Island guide to spooky fun and ghoulish glory

They are bursting out in farmer’s field’s, bustling downtown centres large and small, and seemingly quiet homes in innocuous neighbourhoods from Oak Bay to Campbell River.

Today marks the beginning of the last weekend of October, and, as is normally expected, ghouls, goblins and gruesome fun is taking centre stage across Vancouver Island.

If you are looking for a place to revel in the horror of it all, you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve compiled a list of links sending you to a cornucopia of Island thrills and chills.

Campbell River

Pumpki-bana mixes Halloween with Japanese tradition

Comox Valley

Downtown Courtenay makes it about the kids

Parksville-Qualicum

Oceanside features multiple Spooktaculars

Nanaimo

Halloween horrors have a home in Nanaimo

Chemainus

Trick-or-Treat Chemainus a mural town fright

Cowichan

Haunted train rides highlight scary busy Duncan area

Sooke

Get your spook on with Sooke Halloween

Victoria

The Fernwood Halloween bonfire is back

Discover Victoria’s haunted past on a walking tour

Spooky season settles on Victoria

Oak Bay

Home decorating to haunt your smile

Previous story
Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Just Posted

Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Wildfires blamed for drop in overnight visitors from the United States

Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating are coming to the downtown area

Province announces new urgent care centre in Langford

New centre will provide approximately 5,300 residents with a family doctor

Victoria charity asks for help to ‘Stock the Shelves’

Free grocery store gives dignity of choice to food insecure families and individuals

Oak Bay firefighter recognized for 15 years of service

Greg Swan won a Governor General’s Medal of Bravery earlier this year

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

Halloween pet picture raises funds for PATS

Howl’oween leads up to Halloween at Broadmead Village

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

Most Read