Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes for the “Boo-seum” event at Museum of Surrey Saturday. (Contributed photo) Kids dressed up in Halloween costumes. (Contributed photo)

Halloween weather report: What to expect tonight?

Drivers are reminded to watch for trick-or-treaters tonight

Light rain is falling throughout the Capital Region as daylight breaks on Halloween morning.

Trick-or-Treaters may want to reconsider their costumes this evening as Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

The periods of rain are forecast to end early this morning, and the day will remain mostly cloudy and windy near the Juan de Fuca Strait later this afternoon.

However there may be patches of clear sky, which is more optimistic than the rest of the week, as the forecast calls for a mix of rain, periods of rain or alternativly a chance of showers.

The temperature today is expected to get up to 12 degrees.

Smart Driver Tips

  • Stay well below the speed limit: Did you know that a car going 30 km/hr needs about travels 18 metres – the length of four cars – in order to come to a complete stop? Driving at a lower speed will give you more time to stop in case a child runs across the street unexpectedly. Drive well below the speed limit in residential areas, especially between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the peak period for trick-or-treating.
  • Scan as you drive: Children may be walking in unexpected places like driveways, alleys and parking lots. Drive slowly and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.
  • Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections: Come to a full stop at all intersections and take the time to scan crosswalk and street corners. Small children can be difficult to see, especially when wearing a dark costume.
  • Do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle: Have patience on Halloween night. Many drivers will be driving slowly to watch out for trick-or-treaters. If a car is slowing down or stopped in front of you, don’t try to pass the car. They may be stopping to let children cross the road, or stopping for something else you cannot see.
  • Plan for a safe ride home: If your Halloween celebrations involve alcohol, make a plan before you head out. Arrange for a designated driver or use other options to get home safely—call a taxi, take transit or call a sober friend.

Safe Pedestrian Tips

  • Follow the rules of the road: Always walk on sidewalks and cross only at crosswalks when travelling with your child. If there is no sidewalk, walk as far to the edge as possible, facing traffic. For older children that are trick-or-treating with friends, review the rules and remind them to work their way up one side of the street, instead of crossing back and forth.
  • Be bright to be seen: Many costumes are quite dark, making your child less visible at night. Try to nudge your child toward a lighter costume. Add reflective tape to their outfit and treat bag, and get them to use a flashlight or headlamp to help them stand out in the dark.
  • Travel in groups: Organize a group to trick-or-treat together. Walking in a group will make you and your children more visible to drivers.

