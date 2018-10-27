Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Downtown Victoria businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit by partaking in the Great Downtown Victoria Pumpkin Pursuit.
More than 140 businesses are carving Jack-o-lanterns, and on Oct. 29 and 30 customers can vote for their favourites. Every vote enters people to win one of many prizes provided by the businesses, with over $1,500 in prizes to give away.
During the Pursuit, most of the participating businesses are also offering trick-or-treating for kids in costume between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct 30 and 31.
To see which businesses are in the Pursuit, you can visit downtownvictoria.ca/events/pumpkin.
Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi
Like us on Facebook