Explore the lighted vessels in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Visitors are invited to walk the docks in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, below Fairmont Empress, to explore the lighted vessels. (Facebook/GVHA)

Head down to Victoria’s Inner Harbour Nov. 30 to grab a cup of hot chocolate and get into the festive cheer at the annual Marina Light Up Kick-off.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority invites visitors to walk the docks in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, below Fairmont Empress, to explore the lighted vessels and celebrate the holiday season.

Free hot chocolate will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

The event takes place Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

