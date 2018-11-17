Lavigne steps Under the Mistletoe in Victoria to kick off holiday season

Under the Mistletoe is on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Royal Theatre

Ken Lavigne kicks off the festive season with Under the Mistletoeat Victoria’s The Royal Theatre.

“Under the Mistletoe is about homespun Christmas traditions, drawn from both the season and its music,” says Lavigne from his home in Chemainus. “For me, these seasonal traditions include stories, told with humour and love, from memories of Christmas’ past and the music that shapes what surrounds it.”

He is joined on stage by the Vancouver Island Symphony, Pierre Simard, Conductor and Nadya Blanchette.

Lavigne and Blanchette performed together previously in “He Sings, She Sighs!” with the Vancouver Island Symphony in 2015.

“I get the sense we understand each other and share a similar musical vision,” says Blanchette of Lavigne. “He is a gentleman on and off stage, and I feel privileged to collaborate with him.”

in Under the Mistletoe, Blanchette and Lavigne share renditions of seasonal classics from Sinatra to Bocelli, from the Ave Maria to Bing Crosby, with a fully decked orchestra, that will transport audiences to the heart of the season; love, connection and an appreciation of the joys in life that we often get too busy to feel. Some of the holiday favourites featured include White Christmas, O Holy Night, Angels We Have Heard on High and I’ll be Home for Christmas.

“I love this orchestra. There is an innate sense of fun coupled with musical professionalism,” says Lavigne. “They have the perfect balance of taking the music making seriously while maintaining a joyous and infectious sense of playful humour on stage.”

It’s rumoured that this sense of fun might manifest in what Lavigne calls a unique Vancouver Island tradition, The Annual Indoor Snowball Fight Extravaganza.

It’s curious though, that when asked to list his Top Ten Holiday Things, it was Lavigne who put the chance of snowfall, building a snowman, sledding and…an epic snowball fight high on the list. For Blanchette, “Family and friends gather around festival food, wine and more music making,” are on top of holiday favourites holiday list. “Playing in the snow and performing Christmas songs in different styles are favourites too. “Although now,” she says, “It’s about making new memories with liquid sunshine and evergreens.”

Under the Mistletoe is on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Get tickets at www.rmts.bc.ca or 250-386-6121.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Just Posted

Restoring rail may be better than bus rapid transit according to Langford councillor

Coun. Lanny Seaton says rail is a simple way to travel

Gingerbread Showcase returns for another year of delicious fun in Victoria

Funds raised from the event support Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s build in Central Saanich

Pearkes book sale will have 15,000 titles

Some seek volume of books while others hunt early editions in annual Saanich sale

Lavigne steps Under the Mistletoe in Victoria to kick off holiday season

Under the Mistletoe is on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Royal Theatre

Colwood mayor pitches ferry as commuter alternative

Mayor Rob Martin says different modes of transportation need to be considered

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need

Fire department recruits can be tough for small, remote communities

Most Read