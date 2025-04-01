Mann Group continues to build on its success in Greater Victoria

Mann Group is a third-generation construction company that was founded in 1947

Trevor Mann (right), completed the purchase of Victoria Drains from Dave Lloyd earlier this month.

Mann Group, a prominent name in the construction and excavation industry, has seen massive growth since its humble beginnings in 1947.

The company, originally founded by Trevor Mann’s grandfather, Don, started with just a tractor and a rototiller on local farms.

"I've got a lot of gratitude to continue the family legacy," CEO Trevor Mann said. "Just thinking back to where this company started in 1947, to where it is now, means a lot to my family."

Since its inception, the company has completed more than 5,000 projects in the Greater Victoria Area, employing about 275 people across various subsidiaries.

The company’s most recent acquisition of Victoria Drains marks another major step forward in its growth.

According to Mann, the acquisition was driven by Victoria Drains’ expertise in trenchless technology, an area where Mann Group had limited experience.

“We see a lot of trenchless developments happening in the Victoria area,” Mann explained. “But, what you'll see is bigger companies coming over to the Island and performing these larger contracts. With our project management expertise and Victoria Drains' technical expertise, we can start taking on these bigger projects for our local municipalities.”

Mann also mentions that this acquisition will help them address a gap in their services.

“One of our subsidiaries, Don Mann Excavating, has gotten quite big, and we weren’t able to service smaller-scale sewer and drain projects as well," Mann says. "Victoria Drains is extremely good at those smaller jobs, so we can pass those calls to them, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Along with their new acquisition, Mann Group also started a new company focusing on deploying other projects in the downtown area.

“We’ve just started a company called Access Shoring and Drilling to assist RG Excavating with deep digs downtown,” says Mann. “All these companies work well together, sharing resources like trucks and labour.”

While there is a long-term acquisition strategy in place, the company plans to slow down expansion plans to focus on integrating recent acquisitions and expanding project size.

“We put in a bid for a new project in 100 Mile House, a bridge project, so we’re aiming to grow off the Island as well,” Mann says. “We will also look at more acquisitions in the next one to two years, but for now, we want to grow with what we have.”

Mann’s pride in the company’s roots is evident when he talks about his grandfather’s legacy.

“I’m very happy with how everything’s gone,” Mann says. “I think my grandfather would be proud of where the company is today. We’ve grown, we employ a lot of people, and we give back to the community.”

But the company's growth hasn't come without a cost. The Mann Group has outgrown its current facility on Lochside Drive in Saanich, with plans to construct a new headquarters in Langford, set to open in 2026.

“Our current facilities are too small to support our growth,” Mann says. “This new facility will allow us to house all our staff, maintain our equipment, and continue expanding. It’s a signal that we’re here for the long haul.”