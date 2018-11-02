Musical month awaits at Winspear Centre

Jimmy Rankin unveils his newest album, Moving East, when he performs at the Mary Winspear Centre’s Charlie White Theatre on Nov. 2. jimmyrankin.com

(Ticket availability listed is as of 3 p.m. Oct. 30)

There’s plenty of musical entertainment options at the Mary Winspear centre in Sidney this month, with talented Canadian songwriter Jimmy Rankin leading the way Nov. 2.

Having moved from Nashville back to his native Nova Scotia, Rankin has recorded his newest album, Moving East, billed as “pure East Coast, a homecoming album featuring true stories, tall tales and bittersweet ballads, and the classic folk-rock sound that Rankin helped pioneer.”

Material from this East Coast folk-rock record, with its raw, unsentimental and current edge, will be featured in Rankin’s show (7:30 p.m. start), as will many of his solo hits, like “Followed Her Around,” “Morning Bound Train” and “Cool Car.” He also penned Rankin Family favourites “North Country,” “You Feel The Same Way Too,” and the Juno winning single “Fare The Well Love.” (four tickets left)

Jim Byrnes and Sue Foley (1 ticket left, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.)

Multiple Juno and Maple Blues Award-winning Jim Byrnes will delight longtime fans with songs from his 2017 release, Long Hot Summer Days, a masterwork from one of Canada’s best-loved musical icons and a B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame member.

Award-winning artist Sue Foley, known for her souful voice, versatile blues guitar style and songwriting talent, is another one of Canada’s favourite blues and roots performers. For her 2018 album The Ice Queen, recorded in Texas where she began her career in the 1980s, she reconnected with many old friends. Special guests on the album are Texas guitarslingers Jimmie Vaughan, Z.Z.Top’s Billy F Gibbons and Charlie Sexton, as well as a host of other Lone Star State all-stars.

Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express (Nov. 15 [22 left], 16 [sold out], 17 [three left], 7:30 p.m.)

This one-of-a-kind variety show led by Canadian superstar Barney Bentall features Ridley Bent, Dustin Bentall, Kendel Carson, Matt Masters, Wendy Bird, special guests and The Gold Rush Allstars, a backing band comprised of some of Canada’s finest musicians.

Each of the core members have music careers of their own, but every November the group convenes to raise funds for various worthy charities in the spirit of song, community and giving back to society. The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank will receive all of the funds raised by the three shows.

Under Paris Skies: La Musique d’Edith Piaf (sold out, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.)

With her characteristic charm, exquisite musicianship and powerful vocals, award winning chanteuse Edie DaPonte brings Edith Piaf to life for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment. Accompanied by a full band, she’ll perform many of Piaf’s soulful and emotional numbers, including “Non Je Ne Regrette Rien,” “La Vie en Rose,” “Sous le Ciel de Paris, Milord” and more, interwoven with Edie’s engaging style of audience-interaction, and interpretation of the French numbers. She’ll also be mixing in some of Edith Piaf’s English songs and a few more that fit alongside Piaf’s oeuvre.

The Barra MacNeils: An East Coast Christmas (33 left, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.)

Fans can look forward to classic favourites including: “O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria,” “A Christmas in Killarney” and “Auld Lang Syne” as well as some comedy, seasonal stories, music, singing, dance and memories to last through the season and beyond.

Hailing from Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, this family group is deeply rooted in Celtic music, culture, dance, language and history, with numerous critically acclaimed recordings to their credit. The Barra MacNeils’ live concerts are known for beautiful vocals and sibling harmonies, plus shows of instrumental prowess on a wide variety of acoustic, stringed, percussion and wind instruments.

The Washboard Union with Nice Horse (Bodine Hall, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.)

Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and David Robert are songwriters and energetic performers in the truest sense. Having racked up 15 major musical awards, The Washboard Union earned nine in 2017, including a third Canadian Country Music Award (second for Roots Group of the Year), and the Western Canadian Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, as well as a record seven British Columbia Country Music Association Awards.

The Washboard Union have had three top 10 hits in the last year, both from their recent In My Bones EP and a hit single from their forthcoming album. Their smash hit “Shot of Glory” was certified gold in September 2017.

To find whether tickets are available to any of these shows, visit tickets.marywinspear.ca.