Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

One of the most under-appreciated home staples has to be toilet paper; a crucial daily item that’s never quite missed until it’s all out.

For many people in Victoria, however, toilet paper is a major expense with 24-roll packs averaging out to $10 each.

This expense prompted Victoria’s Prodigy Group to run its fourth “TP the Town” event on Oct. 13.

“The goal of TP the Town is not just to provide toilet paper, but to provide dignity and alleviate choices that most of us never have to think twice about,” said Danielle Mulligan, chair of the Prodigy Group in a release.

The Prodigy Group partnered with Save-On-Foods, Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods and Quality Foods to helped collect toilet paper for The Mustard Seed Street Church.

On the day of the event, people could purchase toilet paper at a discounted rate for donation to the cause, and by the end of the day purchased a record-breaking 122,880 rolls.

“The work that The Prodigy Group did to make this year happen was incredible,” says event co-founder Shaun Cerisano. “To set a record of nearly 123,000 rolls of toilet paper raised for The Mustard Seed is a feeling that I cannot put into words. It just goes to show the time and effort put into organizing this event and how wonderful all of our volunteers were.”

This year’s collection far surpassed previous records, which over three years saw a combined collection of 185,000 rolls.

