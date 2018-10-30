This year’s TP the Town raised over 123,000 rolls of toilet paper for The Mustard Seed Street Church (Facebook/TP the Town)

Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

One of the most under-appreciated home staples has to be toilet paper; a crucial daily item that’s never quite missed until it’s all out.

For many people in Victoria, however, toilet paper is a major expense with 24-roll packs averaging out to $10 each.

This expense prompted Victoria’s Prodigy Group to run its fourth “TP the Town” event on Oct. 13.

“The goal of TP the Town is not just to provide toilet paper, but to provide dignity and alleviate choices that most of us never have to think twice about,” said Danielle Mulligan, chair of the Prodigy Group in a release.

ALSO READ: Interest in park growing by the toilet paper roll

The Prodigy Group partnered with Save-On-Foods, Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods and Quality Foods to helped collect toilet paper for The Mustard Seed Street Church.

On the day of the event, people could purchase toilet paper at a discounted rate for donation to the cause, and by the end of the day purchased a record-breaking 122,880 rolls.

ALSO READ: Mustard Seed Food Bank in ‘dire situation’ as donations drop by a third

“The work that The Prodigy Group did to make this year happen was incredible,” says event co-founder Shaun Cerisano. “To set a record of nearly 123,000 rolls of toilet paper raised for The Mustard Seed is a feeling that I cannot put into words. It just goes to show the time and effort put into organizing this event and how wonderful all of our volunteers were.”

This year’s collection far surpassed previous records, which over three years saw a combined collection of 185,000 rolls.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
100+ Victoria women show they care

Just Posted

Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

The lottery ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

Victoria mom calls for more organ donors after first kidney transplant fails

Drielle Tousignant is one of 538 British Columbians waiting for a kidney

RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Sidney

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read