Oak Bay cops tackle tough subjects with Twitter humour

Chief Constable Andy Brinton says that’s a way to keep the audience engaged

The Oak Bay Police Department has been using humour to grab the attention of local residents while spreading vital public safety information.

“We try to keep it interesting and with a bit tongue in cheek at times,” said Chief Constable Andy Brinton. “We know that in today’s society you need to keep the audience engaged to maintain that viewer base; boring narrative full of statistics and measured statements won’t do that.”

While Brinton says police officers have fun with their Twitter feed, the idea is to spread information about public safety in a manner that will reach as many people as possible.

“People may follow us due to the humour or quirkiness of some of our posts, but we have had to put some pretty serious information out, and this has really helped ensure we have that broad circulation we need.”

In addition, Brinton says he hopes their Twitter feed will make the Oak Bay Police Department seem more approachable and relevant to local residents.

“We hope it makes the folks in Oak Bay know we are part of this community,” he said. “We want them to know us.”

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, who has a background in communications, is behind the feed.

“He is the real driver behind this, and he grew our follower base quickly,” said Brinton. “Of course by saying this, I’ve now put some pressure on him to continue to perform.”

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Esquimalt archivist honoured by BC Museum Association

Just Posted

Victoria businesses deal with ‘impossible’ amount of used needles

Property owner on Government and Queens describes garbage often blocking businesses

Oak Bay cops tackle tough subjects with Twitter humour

Chief Constable Andy Brinton says that’s a way to keep the audience engaged

Esquimalt archivist honoured by BC Museum Association

Volunteer helped co-found municipal archives in 1981, still at the helm today

Victoria author Esi Edugyan continues to receive international accolades

Colwood-based author’s ‘Washington Black’ shortlisted for Andrew Carnegie Medal, Man Booker and Scotiabank Giller Prize

Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’

Sinking of SS Princess Sophia considered worst maritime accident in history of Pacific Northwest

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

The lawsuit charges that Exxon deliberately lowballed by $30 billion the carbon costs faced by 14 different Alberta oilsands operations it runs through its subsidiary Imperial Oil.

Turkey to Saudi Arabia: Where is Khashoggi’s body?

The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

The targets of the packages were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump.

Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

Last December, a judge granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Most Read