Oak Bay cops tackle tough subjects with Twitter humour

Chief Constable Andy Brinton says that’s a way to keep the audience engaged

The Oak Bay Police Department has been using humour to grab the attention of local residents while spreading vital public safety information.

Last couple nightshifts: Submerged car, K9 track, foot chase w/ thief, youth sleeping in our lobby, structure fire, missing youth, suspicious persons, etc, etc. A kind citizen asks us "What do you guys do in Oak Bay anyway?" Oh, not much, its paradise here. 😉#wednesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/3rUK8PuEAs — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) July 18, 2018

“We try to keep it interesting and with a bit tongue in cheek at times,” said Chief Constable Andy Brinton. “We know that in today’s society you need to keep the audience engaged to maintain that viewer base; boring narrative full of statistics and measured statements won’t do that.”

There may be many collateral issues with legalization. Lets not make impaired driving one of them. Have a safe ride plan. #yyj #legalizationday pic.twitter.com/2yBOBMkCGP — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 17, 2018

While Brinton says police officers have fun with their Twitter feed, the idea is to spread information about public safety in a manner that will reach as many people as possible.

“People may follow us due to the humour or quirkiness of some of our posts, but we have had to put some pretty serious information out, and this has really helped ensure we have that broad circulation we need.”

Is this the sky over Kamloops on October 17th? 😁Seriously, if you plan on partaking PLEASE ensure you have a safe ride. Decades of senseless tragedies occurred (& still do) w/ drinking & driving. Start legalization w/ a commitment to always ensure you have a sober ride. pic.twitter.com/wZW5CviBN2 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 16, 2018

In addition, Brinton says he hopes their Twitter feed will make the Oak Bay Police Department seem more approachable and relevant to local residents.

“We hope it makes the folks in Oak Bay know we are part of this community,” he said. “We want them to know us.”

ANSWER: Doors Unlocked QUESTION: What do all the Theft from Vehicle files in #oakbay have in common? pic.twitter.com/naKjZBkG4N — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 15, 2018

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, who has a background in communications, is behind the feed.

“He is the real driver behind this, and he grew our follower base quickly,” said Brinton. “Of course by saying this, I’ve now put some pressure on him to continue to perform.”

Y'day, learned of a girl biking to school who had a car come up behind & honk. It scared her & she fell off bike. Driver kept going. That's not the #oakbay we know & love. If driving always makes you mad & rushed, maybe try meditation, consider leaving earlier or get a bus pass. pic.twitter.com/iOiIum83ui — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 15, 2018

Five days to go until cannabis is legal. If you're looking for info (eg. how to legally transport it) check out https://t.co/spQ9FstqfC pic.twitter.com/8ekS8AumiB — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 12, 2018

Imagine a place where drivers stopped at stop signs, let others lane change or pull out, focused on their driving & forgave small errors by others. That would result in safer roadways for all users & a more pleasant experience for all.. That would be such a wonderful place. #yyj pic.twitter.com/MxVtC4dMFL — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 11, 2018

Gotta' school zone pet peeve? Maybe the parent who flies in late (daily?!?) parking on the sidewalk to drop their kid off? Maybe the one who slowly approaches, drops their kid, then squeals away past yours? Or maybe the one who idles their car so other kids can inhale the poison? pic.twitter.com/tELOBNidMr — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 31, 2018

We've launched our new Police bonafide physical test. Midway through our normal grueling obstacle course, candidates must now complete…THE WALL! 😮#NationalTellAJokeDay 😃Laughing at yourself is healthy…donuts are not. pic.twitter.com/lKwekSngTm — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 16, 2018

We also issued 8 tickets for speeding on Henderson last night. 😩 pic.twitter.com/Zr6Ri6DddF — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 13, 2018