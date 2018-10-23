Oak Bay High, Naden Band on stage tonight

The Oak Bay Band hosts its fall concert tonight alongside the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

In operation since 1940, the Naden Band is comprised of 35 professional full-time musicians whose primary role within the Royal Canadian Navy is to support naval operations, ceremonial events and public outreach initiatives.

Oak Bay High’s annual fall concert is called ‘SANG!!.’

The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High.

Entrance is by donation and all funds go to the Oak Bay Band’s Parents Association. Funds are used to buy new instruments and support the band program.