Front row (L-R): Brandon Kim, Fionalee Lustado, Allison Karim and Meghan Lancaster. Back row (L-R): Owen Chow, Clay Wilkinson and Emmett Hodgins. Not seen in the photo is Mia Kennedy. Danika Pal was also selected for the British Columbia Honour Ensembles Concerts, but was not able to attend the event. (Courtesy of Oak Bay High School)

Oak Bay High students selected to perform in prestigious concerts in Vancouver

‘It is an amazing honour to be selected,’ says Oak Bay High choir director

Each year a precious few musicians are selected to perform in the British Columbia Honour Ensembles Concerts, hosted by the British Columbia Music Educators’ Association (BCMEA).

This year nine Oak Bay High School students performed.

“It is an amazing honour to be selected,” said Oak Bay High’s Choir Director Tina Horwood. “We are incredibly proud of these hard-working musicians and their acceptance to these prestigious music ensembles. … They are truly among the best student musicians in B.C.”

Students had approximately four days of intense practice in Vancouver to learn their music ahead of the concerts in front of a large crowd of music teachers, performers and parents.

“Their dedication level was phenomenal,” said Horwood. “Honestly my students looked like they were performing the whole time during rehearsals because they were so pumped.”

RELATED: Oak Bay High, Naden Band on stage tonight

Five ensembles performed, including the honour wind ensemble, jazz band, concert choir, jazz choir and strings.

Oak Bay High students selected include Emmett Hodgins, Brandon Kim, Meghan Lancaster and Fionalee Lustado, who were part of the honour vocal jazz ensemble; Mia Kennedy and Allison Karim, who were part of the honour wind ensemble; and Owen Chow and Clay Wilkinson, who were part of the honour jazz ensemble. Although Danika Pal was also selected, she was not able to attend the event.

Students applied and auditioned in the spring.

RELATED: Oak Bay student athlete selected for national camp

The BCMEA hosts an annual conference each October for music teachers from all over the province to engage in professional development over the course of a weekend. The opportunity for B.C. students to play in the British Columbia Honour Ensembles Concerts is provided as part of this conference.

“Students come back to Oak Bay with a world view on music, new friendships and having had the opportunity to perform at a higher level,” said Horwood. “They bring back to their classrooms a fresh perspective on music making and what it means to be part of the Honour Ensembles.”

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Symphony takes on Amanda Todd story in November

Just Posted

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

BC Ferries predicts potential travel trends for 2020

With more than 22 million travellers in 2018, infrastructure looks at accommodating ride-sharing

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for Central Saanich man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

Most Read