Known for her expressive fiddling style and delicate vocals, two-time Irish Music Awards winner Qristina Bachand is a consummate performer who is clearly at ease on stage. (Courtesy of Beacon Ridge Productions)

Oak Bay to enjoy an evening of traditional Celtic music this Friday

Crikey Mor and two-time Irish Music Awards winner Qristina Bachand to perform

If you love Celtic music and all things Irish you don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day.

The Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s Upstairs Lounge will host an evening of traditional Celtic music this Friday, featuring Crikey Mor, a traditional Irish music band, and two-time Irish Music Awards winner Qristina Bachand, accompanied by guitarist Charlie Gannon.

Known for her expressive fiddling style and delicate vocals, Bachand is a consummate performer who is clearly at ease on stage. Her contagious energy and love of folk and Celtic music is always at the forefront as she captivates her audiences with energetic and spirited performances which showcase her fiddling and vocal talents.

Crikey Mor delivers a tightly arranged whirlwind of reels, jigs, polkas, and songs that will keep your spirit moving and your feet tapping. The group consists of Nancy Grossert on fiddle, Tasia MacKay on flute, Jeremy Walsh on guitar, Andrew Morris on bodhran and percussion, and all on vocals. Over the past eight years Crikey Mor have steadily gained fans and become an Irish music staple performing at many local Celtic festivals and concert halls.

The Upstairs Lounge is an all ages licensed restaurant and bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets cost $20 and are available at Ivy’s Bookshop or Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Tickets will cost $25 at the door.


