Peninsula Singers use music to dispel ‘Grinch’ factor this Christmas

‘Tis the Season is at the Mary Winspear Centre Dec. 7 to 9

Artistic Director Lena Palermo selected music from the sacred to the secular, from tunes honouring the birth of Jesus, to songs celebrating family and friends gathered around the crowded dining room table, the romance of mistletoe hanging in just the right spot, and the emotional power of poet James Agee's, "Sure On This Shining Night."

Everyone knows a ‘Grinch.’ That person in your family, at work, a friend, someone who feels obliged to tell you that this Christmas thing is all a waste of time and money.

The dispelling of ‘Grinchiness,’ and the celebration of what Christmas is all about, is what the Peninsula Singers will present at this year’s Christmas concert series at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney.

Artistic Director Lena Palermo selected music from the sacred to the secular, from tunes honouring the birth of Jesus, to songs celebrating family and friends gathered around the crowded dining room table, the romance of mistletoe hanging in just the right spot, and the emotional power of poet James Agee’s, “Sure On This Shining Night.”

“The singers are fine form,” says Palermo. “They’re immensely talented, hard-working and are producing some fantastic sounds. Our shows come complete with staging and choreography, so “’Tis the Season” is the full package.”

The concert includes the traditional Spotlight on Young Artists, this time the brother and sister jazz duo of Shreyas (on piano) and Drishti (on vocals) Balaiah with Bill Kent on double bass.

With Jim Kingham as master of ceremonies for his 23rd concert season, the 63-member, mixed-voice show chorus will be accompanied by pianist Janet Young, percussionist Terry Erskine, and bassist Jennifer Bennett. Dancers from Victoria’s well-known Stages Dance Company round out the concert.

Proceeds go to The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s Music Therapy Program.

'Tis the Season is at the Mary Winspear Centre, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $28 adults/$14 children available through the box office: 250-656-0275 or online at www.marywinspear.ca.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

