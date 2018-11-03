Youth line the street with positive messages on Random Act of Kindness Day. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

PHOTOS: Random acts of kindness cover the capital

Victoria residents share moments from Random Act of Kindness Day

Since 2008, the first Friday of November is Random Act of Kindness Day, an initiative that has brought smiles, comfort and connection to communities across Canada. Residents of Victoria took to social media Nov. 2 to share some moments of kindness that happened around the capital during this year’s event.

The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin captured the thoughtfulness that spread at Government House.

RELATED: Fostering community with random acts of kindness

A free-parking fairy visited downtown Victoria.

VicPD patrol officers were on the streets handing out $5 gift cards for coffee.

Mayor Lisa Helps was seen passing out flowers to people on Douglas Street.

Some of the PISE team gave out wellness packages to students and staff.

A law firm set up an anonymous kind messages board.

The Inter-Cultural Association of Victoria baked cookies for staff, clients, and neighbours.

Colin Tessier treated his staff at Threshold Housing to lunch.

Broadmead Care brought humour to the occasion.

Frank Hobbs students shared in the love and kindness.

 

