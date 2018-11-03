PHOTOS: Random acts of kindness cover the capital

Youth line the street with positive messages on Random Act of Kindness Day. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

Since 2008, the first Friday of November is Random Act of Kindness Day, an initiative that has brought smiles, comfort and connection to communities across Canada. Residents of Victoria took to social media Nov. 2 to share some moments of kindness that happened around the capital during this year’s event.

Having trouble coming up with what to do for #RAKdayYYJ this Friday? Here's a list of 101 Suggestions for Random Act of Kindness Day to kick-start your kindness. https://t.co/9xZwdwghiA pic.twitter.com/3aC5hIb5pl — Victoria Foundation (@VicFoundation) October 30, 2018

The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin captured the thoughtfulness that spread at Government House.

It's @VicFoundation Random Acts of Kindness Day and I'm pleased to share some acts of #VIKindness done by @GovHouseBC staff. A little kindness can go a long way! I hope you'll all participate today too #RAKdayYYJ https://t.co/aJQoFMGMGP — Janet Austin (@LGJanetAustin) November 2, 2018

RELATED: Fostering community with random acts of kindness

A free-parking fairy visited downtown Victoria.

VicPD patrol officers were on the streets handing out $5 gift cards for coffee.

Here's a scene from #RAKdayYYJ earlier today when A/Sgt. Neil stopped to do a random act of kindness. #hug #yyj pic.twitter.com/Mv1pe5Tbwq — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 2, 2018

Mayor Lisa Helps was seen passing out flowers to people on Douglas Street.

So nice to spend some time with Mayor @lisahelps as she passed out flowers to folks on Douglas Street for #RAKdayYYJ! @CityOfVictoria pic.twitter.com/hYx3e0Qfmi — Victoria Foundation (@VicFoundation) November 2, 2018

Some of the PISE team gave out wellness packages to students and staff.

Some of the PISE team gave out wellness packages to students and staff for Random Act of Kindness Day! #PayItForward #RAKdayYYJ #RAKday @VicFoundation pic.twitter.com/PYlhWtxtGN — PISE (@PISEworld) November 2, 2018

A law firm set up an anonymous kind messages board.

Our friends over at McConnan Bion O'Connor & Peterson have an elementary school Valentine's Day-style anonymous kind messages board up for #RAKdayYYJ. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/dCwGJt4j9h — Victoria Foundation (@VicFoundation) November 2, 2018

The Inter-Cultural Association of Victoria baked cookies for staff, clients, and neighbours.

Today is #RandomActOfKindness #RAKdayYYJ #VIKindness day. Here at ICA we baked a bunch of cookies to share with staff, clients and neighbours. What will you do today to show you care? @VicFoundation pic.twitter.com/2N5kou8hfu — Inter-Cultural Assoc (@ICAVictoria) November 2, 2018

Colin Tessier treated his staff at Threshold Housing to lunch.

For #RAKdayYYJ I got take this wonderful group of people out for lunch. Each person is a staff member at @THSVic who has gone above and beyond this week to help our youth, support team members, and strengthen our culture. #luckyboss #bestteam #grateful pic.twitter.com/R7CI9kIOnA — Colin Tessier (@CTess1) November 2, 2018

Broadmead Care brought humour to the occasion.

Broadmead Care's Fund Development Office is handing out jokes for #RAKdayYYJ! What a great idea! pic.twitter.com/mrjK8yz2G8 — Victoria Foundation (@VicFoundation) November 2, 2018

Frank Hobbs students shared in the love and kindness.