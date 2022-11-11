PHOTOS: Sooke honours veterans, war dead on Remembrance Day

Hundreds take part in the annual ceremony

Premier John Horgan was one of the many dignitaries that laid a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Hundreds of Sooke residents gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph on Friday to remember and honour Canada’s war dead.

Premier John Horgan, Mayor Maja Tait and Sooke councillors were among those who attended the special service.

Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 54) president Ted Davies said the recent death of Queen Elizabeth brings to light that there are very few Second World War veterans still alive.

“Looking forward the focus is on our remaining veterans as well as the still-serving members of our military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” he said.

About 116,000 Canadian soldiers lost their lives in wars ranging from the Second Boar War in South Africa to Afghanistan. The deadliest conflict was the First World War, where 68,000 were killed.

In all, more than 1,400 communities across the country held ceremonies remembering those who served the country.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance Day

The colour party was commanded by Legion member Joe Danyleyko, centre. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Mounties turned out in their ceremonial red serge. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The Remembrance Day parade marches down Otter Point Road in Sooke. Hundreds turned out to honour veterans and Canadian soldiers killed in war on Remembrance Day. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)