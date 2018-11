Annual event drew crowd of all ages for parade and Christmas tree lighting

The 54-foot tall Christmas tree stands at Uptown after being illuminated to mark the start of the holiday season. (Spencer Pickles/BLACK PRESS)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially at Uptown Shopping Centre where the annual Christmas tree lighting and parade drew a crowd of all ages to welcome the holiday season.

Looping the boulevard, the parade included Christmas elves, gingerbread people, snowmen and the big guy himself – Old Saint Nick.

The annual Light Up drew folks back to Town Plaza where the 54-foot tall Christmas tree was illuminated.

Check out the photo gallery below: