Reinventing Jann Arden a constant for this national treasure

Who else but Jann Arden could enjoy success at the variety of creative ventures she’s put her hand to over the past decade or so?

Well known for her self-effacing and cleverly comedic style on stage, her heartfelt, soulful music and her well-publicized journey caring for her mother, who is suffering from dementia, Arden continues to reinvent herself.

She released her 14th album, These Are the Days, in March of this year, and has been a bright light in support of family caregivers leading up to and since publishing her book Feeding My Mother – Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss, last November. More recently she joined Dragon’s Den veteran Arlene Dickinson on a weekly podcast, The Business of Life, a program with the feel of two old friends chatting over coffee about life’s struggles, its victories and finding reasons to laugh along the way.

The pride of Calgary brings her music, her humour and her thoughts about life to Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre for three nights in November. She’ll perform sold-out shows Nov. 23 and 24 in the Charlie White Theatre, then return Sunday evening to another full house as part of the Winspear Speaker Series, talking about her book and the transformation into the primary caregiver for her mother.

An in-demand speaker who has written four books, hosted TV shows, written an advice column for a national magazine, and performed live theatre and on the small screen, Arden has truly done it all and is an inspiration to many.

To find out more about what she’s up to these days, visit jannarden.com.

editor@mondaymag.com