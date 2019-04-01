Retired Saanich cop raises $16,000 in one inspired afternoon for Cops for Cancer

Recently retired from the department, the officer now faces his own aggressive cancer treatment

Recently retired Const. Paul Cain lost his hair and his ‘stache in front of an inspired group of friends and colleagues at the Saanich Police Department.

Cain lost the hair on his terms on March 22, before embarking on aggressive treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

Saanich Police has been heavily involved in Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock since its inception in 1998 and this year is no different, with two more of their members trying out for the team. Support for them and their journey to help raise money for children with cancer only gathered strength with Cain’s recent diagnosis, and response to that diagnosis.

In the spirit of not letting cancer win, Cain asked for it to be shaved at the Saanich Police Department in front of those he spent his career with. He set a goal of raising $1,000 for Tour de Rock, money that would go to kids fighting the same battle as himself.

Cain trounced his fundraising goal, netting $16,000 by the end of the day.

For more information on Cops for Cancer, how you can donate and get involved, check out their website at tourderock.ca.



