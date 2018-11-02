Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Halloween has come and gone, and yet many people are still left with their pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns.

What happens to the colourful creations now?

You can recycle your pumpkins, use them for compost or SMASH them.

There are three events happening this weekend that will allow you to get rid of your pumpkins and potentially relieve some stress the same time. And you won’t be asked to clean up the mess!

Post Halloween pumpkin smash (Saanichton)

Where: Heritage Acres, 7321 Lochside Drive

When: Nov. 3, 10-3 p.m.

What: There will be a slingshot and a child’s slingshot open on the front field for the Cystic Fibrosis Pumpkin Smash Event. Waivers need to be signed if you want to launch a pumpkin. Other activities include a teeter-totter launch, hammer pumpkin smash, pie eating and pie making contest, bake sale and cut outs for pictures. All Heritage Acres buildings will be open including the washroom and the concession.

View Royal Pumpkin smash (View Royal)

Where: Public Safety Building, 333 Island Highway

When: Nov. 4, 10-2 p.m.

What: Climb all the way to the top of the fire tower, take aim at the target on the ground way down below, toss your pumpkin and watch it smash, hit the target and be entered into a prize draw.

Langford Fire Rescue Pumpkin Smash (Langford)

Where: Millstream Village, 2401 Millstream Road

When: Nov. 4, 10-2 p.m.

What: Pumpkins dropped from a 105 foot ladder. Face painting, mascots, barbecue and bottle drive hosted by Westshore Warriors. All proceeds to benefit muscular dystrophy and the BC professional firefighters burn fund.

