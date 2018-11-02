(Pixabay)

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Halloween has come and gone, and yet many people are still left with their pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns.

What happens to the colourful creations now?

You can recycle your pumpkins, use them for compost or SMASH them.

There are three events happening this weekend that will allow you to get rid of your pumpkins and potentially relieve some stress the same time. And you won’t be asked to clean up the mess!

  • Post Halloween pumpkin smash (Saanichton)

Where: Heritage Acres, 7321 Lochside Drive

When: Nov. 3, 10-3 p.m.

What: There will be a slingshot and a child’s slingshot open on the front field for the Cystic Fibrosis Pumpkin Smash Event. Waivers need to be signed if you want to launch a pumpkin. Other activities include a teeter-totter launch, hammer pumpkin smash, pie eating and pie making contest, bake sale and cut outs for pictures. All Heritage Acres buildings will be open including the washroom and the concession.

  • View Royal Pumpkin smash (View Royal)

Where: Public Safety Building, 333 Island Highway

When: Nov. 4, 10-2 p.m.

What: Climb all the way to the top of the fire tower, take aim at the target on the ground way down below, toss your pumpkin and watch it smash, hit the target and be entered into a prize draw.

  • Langford Fire Rescue Pumpkin Smash (Langford)

Where: Millstream Village, 2401 Millstream Road

When: Nov. 4, 10-2 p.m.

What: Pumpkins dropped from a 105 foot ladder. Face painting, mascots, barbecue and bottle drive hosted by Westshore Warriors. All proceeds to benefit muscular dystrophy and the BC professional firefighters burn fund.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Just Posted

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Brazilian software company expands to Victoria

Daitan Group has plans to grow operations to more than 100 employees

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Why are fire trucks across Greater Victoria different colours?

Many municipalities have diverted from the traditional ‘fire engine red’

Experience Oak Bay artists’ home studios this weekend

Local artisans welcome families to their neighbourhood meet and greets

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

Most Read